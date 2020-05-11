Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

