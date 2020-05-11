Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

