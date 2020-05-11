Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after buying an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $246.65 on Monday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.