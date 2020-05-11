Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Entergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

