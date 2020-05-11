Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,565,000 after acquiring an additional 569,481 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,990.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 460,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,768 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 328,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

