Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 110.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 202.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

