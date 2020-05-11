Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE JEF opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.