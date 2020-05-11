Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Cfra cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

