Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. Diodes has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,160.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Diodes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after buying an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,354,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Diodes by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after buying an additional 519,650 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

