Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.02 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.02 ($9.33) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.91 ($11.53).

LHA stock opened at €7.62 ($8.86) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of €18.48 ($21.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.48 and its 200-day moving average is €13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

