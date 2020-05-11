Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

