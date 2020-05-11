Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 460,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

DAL opened at $22.72 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.