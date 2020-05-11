Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

