Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $195.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $195.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 84,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

