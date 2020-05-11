Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 826 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 248.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,094,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,872,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 237.4% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 352,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.