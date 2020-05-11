Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

