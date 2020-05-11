Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

CNST opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $338,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,914 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

