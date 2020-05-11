Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHCT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE CHCT opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 94.35%.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

