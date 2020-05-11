Comerica Bank Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SEIC stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

