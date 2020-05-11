Comerica Bank Sells 15,096 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE opened at $81.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

