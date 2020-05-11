Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $160.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.