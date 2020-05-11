Comerica Bank Reduces Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

