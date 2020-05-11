Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 581.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

NYSE PAYC opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.