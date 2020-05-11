Comerica Bank Purchases 670 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $101.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

