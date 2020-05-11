Comerica Bank Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 101,964 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.