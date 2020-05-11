Comerica Bank Has $3.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 236.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $155.81.

