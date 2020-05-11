Comerica Bank Has $3.40 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

