Comerica Bank Has $3.27 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Wingstop worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $10,725,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $127.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.18. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

