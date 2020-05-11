Comerica Bank Has $3.17 Million Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.