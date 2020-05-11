Comerica Bank Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $96.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

