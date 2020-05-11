Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $90.00 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $1,533,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $39,915,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

