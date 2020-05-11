Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,750,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TD stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.