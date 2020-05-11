Comerica Bank Buys 1,832 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.42.

NYSE:COO opened at $304.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.47.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

