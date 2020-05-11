Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,486 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.96% of Cirrus Logic worth $575,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.