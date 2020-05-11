CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,744 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

