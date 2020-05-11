CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 175,748 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

