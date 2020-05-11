CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

