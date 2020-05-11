Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

