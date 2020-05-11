Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.