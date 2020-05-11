Cfra Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $18.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Cfra from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.59 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.