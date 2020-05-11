CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

