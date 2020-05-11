Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.43 ($115.61).

Shares of AFX opened at €92.30 ($107.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a 1 year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.54.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

