Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,379.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

