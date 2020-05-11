Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $63.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $50.72 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

