Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CACI International's third-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefit from new business wins and expanding margins, which aided organic expansion. Higher cash flow from operations was driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as the company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI expects accelerating organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion throughout fiscal 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition is a concern as well.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CACI. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $247.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Caci International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 74,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

