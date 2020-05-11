Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $116.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

