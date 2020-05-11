Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of BPMC opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

