BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $480.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.