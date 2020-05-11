BlackRock Inc. Sells 671,612 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $708,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

LBRDK opened at $127.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

