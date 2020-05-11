BlackRock Inc. Sells 46,480 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.02% of Royal Gold worth $576,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.